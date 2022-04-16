Zacks: Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post $0.60 EPS

Analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

