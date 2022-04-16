Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ingersoll Rand also posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,313. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

