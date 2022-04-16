Zacks: Brokerages Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INMB shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,341,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,399,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,836 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.95 and a quick ratio of 18.95. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

