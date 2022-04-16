Zacks: Brokerages Expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VTEX.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.
Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 293,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $33.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,504,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,647,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VTEX (Get Rating)
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VTEX (VTEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.