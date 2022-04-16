Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) to Sell

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 72,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,430. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

