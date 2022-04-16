Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

