Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

