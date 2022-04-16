Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Knowles (NYSE:KN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. The company benefits from strong MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It intends to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. Knowles has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations, which enable it to have flexibility and quick time-to-market. Proprietary manufacturing techniques have facilitated it to fine-tune its business with the evolving customer demands and invest in high-value solutions. However, research and development activities could lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is susceptible to capital investment cycles. Supply-chain disruptions and extended international footprint are other concerns.”

KN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.30.

KN stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after acquiring an additional 685,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Knowles by 2,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

