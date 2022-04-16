Zacks Investment Research Lowers Herc (NYSE:HRI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.71.

NYSE HRI opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.39. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

