Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.