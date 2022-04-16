Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE OMF opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,805,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,289,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,521,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

