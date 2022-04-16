Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 127.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

