Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $687.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 122,359 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 587,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

