Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

