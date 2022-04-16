Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

TMQ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

TMQ stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

