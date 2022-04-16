Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 91.03%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,163 shares of company stock valued at $167,640. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

