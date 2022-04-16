Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

ATN International stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATN International has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $640.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

