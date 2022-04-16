Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) to “Hold”

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “
Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fathom by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fathom (Get Rating)
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom (FTHM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fathom (FTHM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.