Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) to “Hold”

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Fathom stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 82,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.40. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fathom by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

