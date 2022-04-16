Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.76. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

