Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teva faces challenges in the form of generic erosion of some branded drugs including Copaxone, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, a high debt load and a sparse branded pipeline. Nonetheless, new drugs Austedo and Ajovy are emerging as significant drivers of sales growth. With improving operational efficiencies, significant debt reduction over the past four years, and improving fundamentals, we believe the company may return to growth in a couple of years. Teva, however, is involved in an opioid litigation and faces DOJ investigations on allocations of price fixing. A potential settlement on opioid litigation in the next 12 months can be an important catalyst for the stock. There are concerns about Teva’s generic products’ growth due to the lack of new growth drivers following limited launches. Teva’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

TEVA stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

