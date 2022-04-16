Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPH. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

UPH stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

