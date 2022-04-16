Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

