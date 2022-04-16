Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZEN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,074 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,484. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

