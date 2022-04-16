Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,771,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,175,000 after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,940. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.