Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 18,860 Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 260,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,984,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PICB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. 6,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,472. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

