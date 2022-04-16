Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 2,321 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $117.24. 1,399,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,214. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

