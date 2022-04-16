Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 3,688 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,714,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX traded down $11.83 on Friday, reaching $415.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,853. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.62. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $386.02 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

