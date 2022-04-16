Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 86,547 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,784,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,794. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93.

