Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys Shares of 1,818 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,191,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $407.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.77. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

