Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $8.38 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 161,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 4.7% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after acquiring an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,708,000 after acquiring an additional 398,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,571. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

