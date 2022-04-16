Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 1.9% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.81% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 825.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,151,000.

Shares of SYLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.93. 48,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

