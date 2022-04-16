Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.44. 2,587,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,049. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

