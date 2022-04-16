Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

PFFD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 651,700 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

