Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.30. 1,819,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.11. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $163.93 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

