Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of ZY stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Zymergen has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymergen will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,098 shares of company stock valued at $660,788 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

