-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MG shares. Bank of America upgraded Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. 53,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.95. Mistras Group has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Mistras Group by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

