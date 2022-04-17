-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

