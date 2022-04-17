$0.20 EPS Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.24. Antero Midstream reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

