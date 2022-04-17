$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.