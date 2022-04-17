$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. 72,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of 157.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

