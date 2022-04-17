$0.42 EPS Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. 370,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,007. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,594,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,820,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

