$0.57 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

