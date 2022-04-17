$0.65 EPS Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

