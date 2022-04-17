$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.07. 887,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

