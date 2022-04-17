$0.71 EPS Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $75.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

