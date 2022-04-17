-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.61). Astria Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astria Therapeutics.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:ATXS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.41. 12,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

