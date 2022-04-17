$0.77 EPS Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.96. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,373,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $85.93. 84,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,391. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.