$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 381,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

