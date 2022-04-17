0xBitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.78 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $220,560.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

