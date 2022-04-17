$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

LOGI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $69.31. 595,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,681. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

